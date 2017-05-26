National Burger Day deals: How to score a great burger deal

Whether you like 'em topped with cheese or chili, ketchup, mustard, mayo-- or nothing at all-- there's no denying that the burger is a summertime cookout staple.

National Hamburger Day is this Sunday, May 28, just as the country prepares for the busy grilling season.

But if you're not in the mood to fire up the coals just yet, it will be pretty easy to get your hands on a great burger this weekend, without the grill grate hassle. Plenty of eateries are offering dining deals and discounts on burgers.

Here are a few of our favorite deals available at participating store locations:

Bareburger: Bareburger is offering all dine-in customers one free full-sized Standard or Farmstead burger from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all of its 43 locations.

Carl’s Jr.: Get saucy with the newest burger offering. Buy any Baby Back Rib Burger combo and get a free Baby Back Rib Burger through June 1 when presenting this coupon.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: The North Carolina-based chain will be serving up $.55 Lil’ Hamburgers (normally $2.99) on Sunday from 5 p.m. to close. The offer is for dine-in guests only and there is a limit of two per guest.

Johnny Rockets: How about dinner and a movie? Buy a burger at participating locations and get a coupon for a discounted movie ticket. Johnny Rockets also has a Twitter contest going right now. Want to score some free food? Show the classic dinner some burger love online.

Jack in the Box: So far, the chain is being pretty coy about its Burger Day offering but rest assured, J-Bo fans, good news is coming. On Facebook, the chain is hinting that a big surprise is in store. Last year's offer was a buy-one-get-one deal.

Postmates: The fast-growing delivery app is trying to win over new customers in select cities with its own Burger Day promotion. On Sunday, Postmates is delivering free burgers to the first 10,000 new people who download Postmates and order on May 28. First, download the app, add a burger from your favorite restaurant featured and use the code BURGERLOVE to score some free grub. Cities include New York, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas.



Whataburger: This fast food chain is getting burger lovers excited with a #BurgerVerseContest poetry contest. Submit your best Whataburger poem for the chance to win a moment of fame on Whataburger’s social media channels, free Whataburger meals for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card. Check out the official rules here.

Don’t eat meat? You can still enjoy a juicy burger!

For the first time ever, Whole Foods Market is offering a special deal on Beyond Meat burgers for those who want that meaty taste without the, well, meat. "The Beyond Burger" special includes two packages (two patties per package) for $9 on May 28 while supplies last at store's nationwide.

Beyond has made headlines for its plant-based burger that supposedly looks and tastes just like ground beef-- it even "bleeds" a red beet juice. But the patties are 100-percent vegan and free of antibiotics, hormones, GMOs, soy, and gluten.

