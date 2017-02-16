The worst of the worst? 9 restaurant horror stories from Reddit

If you dine out regularly, chances are you’ve had an unfortunate experience at least once or twice in your life. But has it ever been so bad that you’ve sworn off a particular restaurant entirely?

Reddit user Nukemarine recently posed this question to the online community, asking, “What happened to make you say ‘I'm never coming to this restaurant again’?”

The post, which was first submitted to the AskReddit forum on Feb. 1, has already garnered more than 24,000 responses and comments from diners who were allegedly disgusted beyond belief. Some of their stories were gross, a few were pretty funny, and others are so scary you may want to start cooking the rest of your meals at home-- for life.

These stories have not been substantiated by anyone other than the Reddit users who posted them. Still, we bet you wouldn't return to a restaurant after experiencing anything like this...