Taco Bell is spreading its wings in 2017-- literally.

The taco chain is now testing some decidedly non-Mexican fare including Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips (its take on chicken nuggets) and seasoned french fries loaded with nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

The new products are currently being tested at select locations in Irvine, Calif., home to Taco Bell's headquarters. The fried items were also spotted in Knoxville, Tenn., according to Eater.

What Is This You Say? Taco Bell Is Serving Loaded Fries And Chicken Nuggets? What The What? https://t.co/RSr0wmmVBX pic.twitter.com/ZZyEjYlvS9 — Brotips (@brotips) December 30, 2016

HOW TO MAKE MCDONALD'S FAMOUS NUGGETS AT HOME

So will chicken "chips" unseat the almighty McNugget?

Maybe, if you like your chicks to have a kick. The triangle nuggets, made with marinated white meat chicken, are being touted as slightly spicy, and come with a side of "Lava Sauce."

The loaded habanero fries, meanwhile, may be new to U.S. customers, but according to Business Insider, several international Taco Bell locations in Japan, Chile and Canada have already featured fries on the menus. Taco Bell in Guatemala even has a whole menu dedicated solely to french fries.

FOR THE LATEST FOOD FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

The Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips are $1 for a pack of six and a fully loaded order of fries is just $1, too.

Many Taco Bell devotees are ecstatic about the new offering.

Taco Bell is testing basically nachos but with french fries in Irvine. I mean, I had no reason to be in Irvine… BUT I DO NOW. — James Cervantes (@VengefulWalnut) January 4, 2017

Taco Bell teases a hungry nation with spicy lava chicken chips https://t.co/4vG9oOQwDE pic.twitter.com/iBhHEh0MB1 — Amy Lee (@sgamylee) January 4, 2017

But not everyone is convinced the taco chain has what it takes to compete in the fry world.

@HarmonicaCave Taco Bell having fries is downright unnatural — Beth Goodin (@BethGoodin) January 4, 2017

Taco Bell's New Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips Resemble Neither Volcano Nor Chicken — Pearlie Tewksbury (@PearlieTewksbur) January 4, 2017

If you're a fried food fan outside the Irvine or Knoxville metro areas, it might be time for a little road trip.