10 sparkling champagne cocktails to ring in the New Year

Cheers to 2017!

Cheers to 2017!  (iStock)

Looking for something special to ring in 2017 in sparkling style? 

If you're sick of plain old champagne, check out these 11 sparkling cocktails for a fun, festive way to kick your New Year into high gear. 

Easy to make, and even easier to sip-- countdown to midnight with these 10 fabulous sparkling cocktails.

1. The New Year's Eve Sparkler

© Sid Hoeltzell _All Rights Reserved

 (Sauza Tequila)

Tequila and champagne delight in this festive New Year's cocktail.

Recipe: The New Year's Eve Sparkler

2. Bestie Wishes

 (Chandon)

Fruity, festive and fun. This beautifully hued cocktail from Chandon will keep everyone's spirits high as the countdown begins.

Recipe: Bestie Wishes

3. Pomegranate Prosecco

 (Finest Call)

Add a little sparkle to your holiday party with this bubbly mix of Prosecco, White Sangria Mix and Pomegranate Seeds with a rosemary sprig for colorful garnish.

Recipe: Pomegranate Prosecco

4. Honey Saffron Ginger Cocktail

 (Photographed by Heidi Murphy for Eat Boutique)

This is a beautiful cocktail from Eat Boutique with a golden honey glow. Guests will be intrigued by the complex layers from this custom syrup blend.

Recipe: Honey Saffron Ginger Cocktail

5. Cranberry Mexican Pharaoh

 (Avion)

Tart, tangy and instantly refreshing. Toast the new year with this festive sparkler!

Recipe: Cranberry Mexican Pharoah

6. Gran Celebracion

 (Gran Cosecha Tequila)

For the serious cocktail connoisseur, this fruity, earthy concotion is the perfect way to ring in the New Year. Here's to a colorful 2016!

Recipe: Gran Celebracion

7. Cîroc Midnight Toast

 (Cîroc )

Cîroc presents this fruity and flavorful cocktail made with their new pineapple infused vodka. For a festive way to ring in 2015, top with your favorite berries for a pop of color.

Recipe: Cîroc Midnight Toast

8. Wagering Whiskey Pop

 (VOGA)

This light drink will make a whiskey lover out of anyone. The bubbles are perfect for any festive occasion.

Recipe: Wagering Whiskey Pop

 

9. French 75 with Brut Rosé

 (Nicolas Feuillatte)

This twist on a classic cocktail uses Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rosé for a refreshing pick-me-up toast. With lemon and gin, this crowd pleasing cocktail has been popular for generations.

Recipe: French 75 with Brut Rose

10. Apple, Cranberry Fizz Cocktail

 (Ruffino Atunno)

Ruffino Atunno incorporates apple brandy and cranberry puree with Ruffino Prosecco to create the perfect cocktail using simple seasonal ingredients. A cranberry skewer adds an elegant touch.

Recipe: Apple, Cranberry Fizz Cocktail