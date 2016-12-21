4 unexpected spirits that make great last minute holiday gifts

With everything to remember this holiday season—the gifts, the decorations, the entertaining—something is bound to slip through the cracks.

Take that thoughtful hostess gift you meant to buy for your neighbor’s holiday party this weekend.

Fear not, we’ve rounded up seven last-minute gifts that are sure to make spirits bright—primarily because they’re spirits themselves. And who doesn’t need a few bottles of the good stuff to keep their bar well stocked this holiday season?

From Champagne boxes that double as decor to special-edition gin flavored with a tinge of the exotic, these festive drinks all but guarantee the days to come will be merry and bright.

1. Edition No. 2 by The Macallan; $100.

Created in collaboration with the brothers and cofounders behind El Celler de can Roca, the best restaurant in the world, the limited-edition blend highlights a unique selection of oak casks.

2. Yellow Label Arrow by Veuve Clicquot; $49

Choose one of 29 global destinations for a gift that’s worthy of your favorite travel enthusiast.

3. Cinque Aperitivo by Don Ciccio & Figli; $40

Made from a family-owned recipe that dates back to 1929, this small-batch liqueur from a Washington, D.C.–based distillery is the perfect present for Negroni lovers.

4. O.F.T.D. Overproof Rum by Plantation; $32

Brace yourself for this extra-strong overproof spirit, which was created by some of the biggest names in the industry and blended with rums from Jamaica, Guyana, and Barbados.