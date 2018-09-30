Kanye West delivers pro-Trump speech on 'Saturday Night Live,' receives boos from audience

Kanye West delivered an impromptu speech defending his support for President Trump at the end of his “Saturday Night Live” appearance, receiving boos from the audience and causing some of the cast members to shake their heads in disapproval.

West, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, ended his season premiere guest spot on the show with the performance of “Ghost Town.” But instead of just thanking the audience and walking off stage, the rapper went on a political rant after the broadcast ended. Clips posted by audience members, including comedian Chris Rock, captured the speech.

“I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…” West says with a melody playing in the background. “The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan.”

In another clip West continues, “There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

He once again pledged to run for president in 2020 and called for a “dialogue, not a diatribe” in order to have events change in the future. He ended the speech by thanking the show “even though some of y’all don’t agree,” Variety reported.

Rock is heard laughing in the background of his video posted on his Instagram Stories. He then mutters, “Oh my God.” Many of the cast members standing behind West are seen keeping their heads down. Some roll their eyes as others shook their heads.

Most of the people in the audience remained silent, while others booed and yelled. A few claps are also heard in the background.

West, who announced he was changing his name to “Ye” ahead of his “SNL” appearance, replaced Ariana Grande as musical guest for the 44th season premiere. Grande was scheduled to perform, but canceled for “emotional reasons.” "Star Wars" actor Adam Driver was the show's host.

West also performed “I Love It" with Lil Pump and dressed up as a Perrier bottle. His second performance was with Teyana Taylor for the song "We Got Love."