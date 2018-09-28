Susan Lucci says she was 'shocked' when swimsuit photos went viral

Soap star Susan Lucci revealed she was "shocked" by the response she received when paparazzi shots of her at the beach in February went viral.

The actress, known for her iconic role as Erica Kane on "All My Children," appeared on Australian morning show "Today Extra" where she opened up about the sexy swimsuit pics.

"I was so shocked' [at the positive response]," Lucci told show hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger before admitting that she didn't mind the photos. "But they were such nice pictures."

The actress became the subject of many headlines after the paparazzi beach photos went viral. Soon after, Lucci found herself being praised for her youthful look and fit figure at the age of 71.

"They [the public] said really nice things," the actress said. "And I thought, 'Let me find these paparazzi and thank them!'"

In a recent interview with Women's Health, Lucci revealed that she works out about six times a week in order to maintain her famous figure.

"I try to take one day off because you're supposed to take a day off," the Emmy-winning actress explained. "But I'll always do something because I find my body craves it."

The soap star also said that in order to start her day, she likes to work out "first thing" in the morning.

"Because then I know, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I've done something good for myself."

Lucci also made headlines after posing for Harper's Bazaar's October 2018 issue in a series of unretouched photos.

"People look at me and say, ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.’ Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are," she told the magazine earlier this month.