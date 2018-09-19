Reality TV surgeon arrested over drugging and rape may have 'thousands of victims': authorities

Authorities fear there might be “thousands of victims” of sexual assault by a California orthopedic surgeon, who appeared on a Bravo reality TV four years ago, after both he and his girlfriend were charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and assault with intent to commit sexual offense, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

They were also charged with possessing large quantities of drugs and Robicheaux faces an additional charge of possessing an assault weapon.

Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon, appeared on the Bravo television show “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” four years ago.

But the authorities claim the two women may not be the only victims of Robicheaux and Riley. The investigators have reportedly seized over “thousands and thousands” videos that involve the couple and other unidentified women who appear intoxicated in the clips.

“I have not seen a case in my career that involved this many videos and sexual acts and possible crimes,” District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during the press conference.

The authorities believe Robicheaux and Riley used their looks to prey on their alleged victims. “We believe the defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said. “We've all heard of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”

“There are thousands and thousands of videos and images ... There are several videos where women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated, beyond the ability to consent or resist. They are barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances,” he added. “Based on this evidence, we believe there might be many unidentified victims out there.”

When pressed how many videos of different victims the authorities have, the district attorney replied with “many” and agreed that there might be “hundreds” or even thousands of such victims.

Philip Cohen and Scott Borthwick, the couple’s attorneys, denied the allegations in a statement provided to multiple media outlets.

“They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” the statement reads.

“Dr. Robicheaux and Ms. Riley believe that such allegations do a disservice to, and dangerously undermine, the true victims of sexual assault, and they are eager to have the proper spotlight shed on this case in a public trial.”

The revelation of a vast number of potential victims came after Robicheaux and Riley were charged for drugging and sexually assaulting two women. According to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s office, the charges stem from two separate incidents.

Prosecutors say that Robicheaux and Riley met the first woman, 32, at a Newport Beach restaurant in April 2016. On April 10, they allegedly invited her to a party and brought her back to Robicheaux’s apartment “once she was intoxicated.”

The defendants are accused of supplying multiple drugs to the victim, then raping and orally copulating her while she was prevented from resisting due to intoxicating and controlled substances and they should have reasonably known of her condition,” the district attorney's office said.

The second case unfolded less than six months later, on Oct. 2, 2016.

The pair were said to have met the second woman at a Newport Beach bar, where they drank with her until she was unconscious.

Prosecutors say they took her back to Robicheaux’s apartment, where they sexually assaulted her “with intent to commit rape.” Officials say she woke up and screamed for help, prompting a neighbor to contact police.

The couple is due back in court on Oct. 25. They are currently free on $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.