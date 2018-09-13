Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed

Broadway star Marin Mazzie dead at 57

Sasha Savitsky
By | Fox News
In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actress Marin Mazzie attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. Mazzie, who battled ovarian cancer starting in 2015, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at her Manhattan home, said her husband, actor Jason Danieley. She was 57.

In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actress Marin Mazzie attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. Mazzie, who battled ovarian cancer starting in 2015, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at her Manhattan home, said her husband, actor Jason Danieley. She was 57.  (AP)

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie, known for powerhouse performances on Broadway in "Ragtime," ''Passion" and "Kiss Me, Kate," has died. She was 57.

Mazzie, who battled ovarian cancer starting in 2015, died Thursday morning at her Manhattan home surrounded by close friends and family, said her husband, actor Jason Danieley.

Mazzie's broad career went from screwball comedy — in "Kiss Me, Kate" and "Spamalot" — to riveting, dysfunctional moms in "Next to Normal" and "Carrie." She earned other Broadway roles in "Man of La Mancha," ''Bullets Over Broadway," ''Enron" and "Into the Woods."

She is survived by her husband and fellow actor Jason Danieley.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.