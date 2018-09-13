Bethenny Frankel steps out for first time since Dennis Shields death, says grieving is 'like Hurricane Florence'

Bethenny Frankel made her first public appearance more than a month after the death of her off-and-on again boyfriend Dennis Shields died of an apparent overdose.

The business mogul and star of the "Real Housewives of New York City," made an appearance at Macy's Herald Square in New York on Wednesday to promote her new line of Skinnygirl Jeans.

Her "RHONY" co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also came out to support the Skinnygirl mogul's new line where Frankel revealed that despite the support from friends and fans, grieving the loss of a loved one is never easy.

“It’s like [hurricane] Florence, it’s a storm and you must go through it," Frankel told People. "It’s not one of these things you can avoid and you have to go through it and deal with it and hopefully, you come out stronger on the other side.”

Shields was found dead in Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 10, the medical examiner told Fox News at the time. He was 51. It was later revealed that the banker died of a reported overdose in his New York City apartment, and his funeral was held on Long Island days later.

Recently, Frankel revealed that Shields was by her side during the filming of the "Real Housewives of New York" reunion before his sudden death.

The reality star replied to a fan on Twitter who told her that she handled the news of Shield's death with "grace and elegance," and she revealed that he was with her during the taping of the "RHONY" reunion a month prior to his passing.

Frankel wrote, "Thank you. It puts a lot in perspective. He was with me at the reunion & the years prior. He was a genius who could talk about the show minutiae all day. He was my greatest supporter."