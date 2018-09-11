Nicole Kidman discusses how her career as an actress impacts her children: 'It's interesting for them'

Nicole Kidman thinks her work as an actress has a positive affect on her two youngest children, daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7.

The 51-year-old actress spoke about the impact her work has on her home life during an interview with ET’s Keltie Knight at the premiere of her new movie, "Destroyer," during the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday.

“We were by the skin of our teeth trying to make this film, and I mean, my kids are always like, ‘What is she doing now? Our crazy mama,’” she said of working on some of the movie at home. "But it’s also interesting for them, I think, because they see me creating characters and, you know, they have vivid imaginations themselves and they construct stories, and so that’s all they know.”

In the intense movie, Kidman plays Erin Bell, a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace. The film has only released one photo of Kidman, who is nearly unrecognizable in her brown-and-gray wig and makeup that makes her appear older.

“That’s my job as an actor, and that’s what I want to do and to be. But I suppose the way I want people to see the film, because for me, it’s about the truth of this woman, and there’s a reason I look that way,” she says of her disheveled appearance in the promotional still. “So, I don’t really see it as a transformation. I just see it as being authentic and true to the particular journey of this woman and where she’s been.”

"Destroyer" hits theaters on Dec. 25.