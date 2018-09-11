'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton reportedly arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery

Amanda Stanton, a former contestant on "The Bachelor," was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on domestic battery charges for allegedly pushing her boyfriend.

Stanton, 28, was celebrating a bachelorette party at the Wynn hotel when security checked on a room following a noise complaint, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, was speaking with security when Stanton allegedly pushed him hard enough that police were called. Stanton was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, and was released Monday.

However, the mother-of-two on Tuesday posted a photo of her and Jacobs on a plane in an Instagram story.

Stanton competed in season 20 of "The Bachelor," vying for Ben Higgins' heart. She made it to a final group of four girls before being eliminated.