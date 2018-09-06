'Frozen' actor rips Trump banner away from audience member, says he won't apologize

Timothy R. Hughes, a cast member of the hit Broadway musical Frozen, refused to apologize after he was seen grabbing a pro-Trump sign from someone who held it up in the audience on Wednesday.

The cast was taking the stage for a curtain call when someone in the crowd displayed a sign that read “Trump 2020,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, Hughes, who portrays the character Pabbie in the Disney musical, grabbed it from the audience member's grasp and threw it off stage.

The actor later shared a short clip of the moment on Instagram, insisting that he would “not apologize” for his behavior toward “the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform.”

In the video, the cast was on stage together when Hughes seemingly noticed the Trump sign, grabbed it and cast it off to the side.

Questioning what he called a “protest” during the show, Hughes mused: “What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag??”

“How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?” he continued.