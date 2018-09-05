Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop agrees to pay settlement over unscientific health claims about vaginal eggs

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company, Goop, has agreed to pay a settlement after it was accused of making unscientific claims regarding three of its products.

According to Goop, its $66 Jade Egg can help balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, and increase bladder control when inserted vaginally. However, 10 prosecutors from the California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force said in their lawsuit that Goop's claims "were not supported by competent and reliable science."

Goop agreed to pay the $145,000 settlement but told SFGate in a statement, "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably."

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release, "We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science…or any science."

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

The other two products called into question were Goop's $55 Rose Quartz Egg and its $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend. Customers who purchased the products between Jan. 12, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017 will be refunded.

The ruling also stops Goop from making "any claims regarding the efficacy or effects of any of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence that substantiates the claims."

Last year, Paltrow's wellness company was awarded the "Rusty Razor" award for being the "best" at promoting "pseudoscientific nonsense." The company has long been been criticized for promoting "health benefits" without scientific proof.