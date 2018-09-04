Netflix says Henry Cavill will star in 'The Witcher' adaptation

Netflix says Henry Cavill is going to star in its eight-episode series, “The Witcher.”

Cavill, 35, will play the character Geralt of Rivia, the streaming giant said in a Tuesday news release.

The company is calling the program “an epic tale of fate and family.”

“Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said in a statement. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together."

'ROSEANNE' SPINOFF 'THE CONNERS' GIVES FIRST LOOK AT THE CAST AT WORK IN A VERY FAMILIAR PLACE

Cavill referenced the news in a Tuesday Instagram post in which he jokingly listed his “new mailing address.”

However, he included a disclaimer for his followers.

“Please note, I'm rarely there. Monster slaying being what it is,” he quipped. “So, replies will be few and far between, if at all.”

"The Witcher" is based on a series of short stories and novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.