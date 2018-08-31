Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media

West Virginia meteorologist accused of shoving news anchor, fracturing her skull in fight

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
Chelsea Ambriz [right] was accused of shoving Erica Bivens [left] on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Chelsea Ambriz [right] was accused of shoving Erica Bivens [left] on Sunday, August 26, 2018.  (YouTube)

A meteorologist who works at a West Virginia television station was accused of shoving a news anchor on Sunday and fracturing her skull.

WSAZ-TV weather forecaster Chelsea Ambriz, 26, of Huntington, was charged with misdemeanor battery after she allegedly shoved station anchor Erica Bivens, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. 

WIFE OF ESPN’S CHRIS BERMAN WAS INTOXICATED AT TIME OF FATAL CRASH: REPORT

Bivens suffered a ruptured eardrum and skull fracture after she was allegedly shoved down by Ambriz, the newspaper reported, citing a criminal complaint. It doesn’t say what caused the dispute or where it occurred.

The co-workers got into the brawl at a bar after Bivens thought Ambriz was hitting on her husband, FTVLive reported, citing a police report. She confronted Ambriz, who became angry and allegedly shoved Bivens.

Ambriz is set to appear in court Sept. 21. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer that can be contacted for comment.

CNN FIRES BACK AT TRUMP, STANDS BY CONTROVERSIAL STORY: ‘CNN DOES NOT LIE’

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Ambriz could face “up to a year in jail and/or a fine of no more than $500” if she’s found guilty.

Fox News has reached out to WSAZ-TV for comment but it was not immediately answered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.