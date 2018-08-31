West Virginia meteorologist accused of shoving news anchor, fracturing her skull in fight

A meteorologist who works at a West Virginia television station was accused of shoving a news anchor on Sunday and fracturing her skull.

WSAZ-TV weather forecaster Chelsea Ambriz, 26, of Huntington, was charged with misdemeanor battery after she allegedly shoved station anchor Erica Bivens, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Bivens suffered a ruptured eardrum and skull fracture after she was allegedly shoved down by Ambriz, the newspaper reported, citing a criminal complaint. It doesn’t say what caused the dispute or where it occurred.

The co-workers got into the brawl at a bar after Bivens thought Ambriz was hitting on her husband, FTVLive reported, citing a police report. She confronted Ambriz, who became angry and allegedly shoved Bivens.

Ambriz is set to appear in court Sept. 21. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer that can be contacted for comment.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Ambriz could face “up to a year in jail and/or a fine of no more than $500” if she’s found guilty.

Fox News has reached out to WSAZ-TV for comment but it was not immediately answered.

