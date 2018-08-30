Omarosa's memoir is reportedly tanking

Omarosa Manigault Newman could probably use a few tweets from President Trump right about now.

The former reality star-turned-White House senior adviser has reportedly seen a dramatic dip in book sales since her Aug. 14 release of “Unhinged,” which recounts her brief time as a staffer.

According to the Washington Post, hardcover sales dropped by more than 40 percent after the first week — when she managed to sell 34,000 copies following a Trump Twitter tirade.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the president tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

In her book, Manigault Newman accuses Trump of showing a “real and serious” mental decline, among other things.

The former “Apprentice” star took advantage of the president’s free publicity — appearing in a slew of television interviews and even releasing secret tapes of conversations she recorded in the White House.

Many people praised Manigault Newman for her response.

“In many ways, [she] seems to have outsmarted the president, who has taken the bait and gone out and tweeted directly after her,” said “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade.