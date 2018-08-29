Lady Gaga praised by fans for sexy, nude photo shoot

Lady Gaga is turning heads yet again.

Fans are praising the "Born This Way" singer for her sexy, nude photo shoot she shared on social media on Tuesday.

After sharing promotional photos to announce her new Las Vegas show residency, the 32-year-old singer continued to shock fans with racy images of herself clad in nothing but sheer, white stockings and a simple pair of heels.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS

In one image from the series of shoots shared on the singer's Instagram account, the star poses against a wooden panel sporting bold, mod-inspired makeup and Briggite Bardot hair while donning a nude bra and tights.

In the following posts, Lady Gaga is photographed completely nude while taking off and putting on her sheer tights. The singer shows off a profile view of her lean and fit frame while topless.

In addition to her '60s-inspired nude photoshoot, the singer also shared an array of distorted, pop-art photos following the neon announcement images she shared for her Vegas show. And while it is unclear if the singer's nude photos are connected with the upcoming show, Gaga received high praise for her shoot on social media.

One fan commented on Instagram and said, “Beauty incarnate. The female form in its most powerful state.”

📸: @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 17, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

Others offered encouraging comments such as "Slay Mama," and "Looking great!"

Another fan suggested that the songstress was channeling the image from her early days and said, "I feel like she’s just showing us stills of the 'Fame Monster' era inspired b-roll footage to play on the big screens during costume changes at her new Vegas Residency. Ok werk. (sic)"

The edgy photos were shot by renowned photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, who also turned heads with his risque shoot for Kanye West's new Yeezy campaign, which featured several models who appeared as look-alikes of his wife, Kim Kardashian, posing nude in just the Yeezy sneakers.

#AStarIsBorn. October 5 📸: @therealpeterlindbergh A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Lady Gaga is also preparing for the premiere of her first feature film, "A Star Is Born."

The singer recently opened up about working alongside Bradley Cooper, who will make his directorial debut with the film.

"It just has changed me," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me – it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience.”

Cooper's "A Star Is Born" hits theaters Oct. 5.