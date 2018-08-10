Lady Gaga: Working with Bradley Cooper 'has changed me'

Pop star Lady Gaga said working with actor Bradley Cooper on “A Star is Born” has “changed” her and she feels “blessed” for the experience.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, and Bradley Cooper spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Thursday about the upcoming remake of the film. The movie is slated to be released Oct. 5. The “Bad Romance” crooner will portray Ally, an aspiring singer.

Lady Gaga had nothing but nice words to say about her co-star Cooper who also directed the film.

“It just has changed me,” she said. “Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me – it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself, and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience."

The pop star said learned a lot from working with Cooper.

“I think what I learned from Bradley [is] it’s OK to be relentlessly sure of your vision and to go after it with every fiber of your being and to never stop white gloving what you’re making. Sometimes, as an artist, I second guess myself when I go, ‘Am I pulling the thread? Am I unraveling the whole blanket now? Do I need to stop?’ It’s changed the way that I work today,” she continued.

Cooper also had nice words for his co-star and said he has also learned from her.

“I think the biggest thing I learned is that sky’s the limit if you find a companion artistically, and you have a project,” Cooper said. “There is no dreaming too big. What people can do together is so much more powerful than what they can do by themselves.”