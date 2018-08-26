Celebrities react to Jacksonville 'mass shooting'

The "mass shooting" in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday sparked reaction from many celebrities online.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a suspect was among "multiple fatalities" from the shooting at Jacksonville Landing and many people were rushed to the hospital.

Police said they "can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away," adding that "If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you."

Baseball player Tim Tebow offered his thoughts.

"Praying for my city of Jacksonville!" he shared.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate said he was praying for the Florida city.

"This nonsense has to stop #prayforjacksonville," he wrote.

Wrestler The Iron Sheik shared a message with his Twitter followers, too.

"ONLY THE COWARD SHOOT WITH GUNS MY GENERATION SHOOT WITH OUR MIND AND BODY IT BREAK MY HEART TO SEE THE YOUNG GENERATION VICTIMS IN THE JACKSONVILLE," he said.

"The Big Sick" star Kumail Nanjiani tweeted about the shooting, too.

"A man, using a gun, murdered people at a Madden tournament," he wrote. "Can’t wait for kneeling football players to be blamed."

