Jacksonville 'mass shooting' sparks reaction from political figures: 'Horrifying news'

Political figures have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts over news of a reported "mass shooting" at a popular downtown area in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday. Police said they "can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

"Horrifying news from #Jacksonville this afternoon," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted. "Have spoken to local authorities & am still awaiting more information on this shooting. Situation still unfolding, law enforcement is asking everyone to avoid the area. #Sayfie."

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile also tweeted about the news.

"Prayers for the victims and those injured," she wrote. "Please heed the advice of law enforcement officials. #JacksonvilleLanding."

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., reacted on Twitter, too.

"Another mass shooting - this time in Jacksonville," he wrote.

Deutch addded, "First responders, doctors and nurses are acting heroically. We are deeply grateful to them."

He continued, "Politicians offering only thoughts and prayers are acting cowardly. We must demand more from them."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted about the situation as well.

"I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need," the Republican said. "[Florida Department of Law Enforcement] is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement."

Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., offered his prayers in a tweet.

"Devastated by reports of another mass shooting in Florida," he wrote. "Praying for all involved. But more than prayers, we need action to stop such senseless violence in our communities."

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., also took to Twitter regarding the situation.

"Our prayers go out to those killed and injured in #Jacksonville shooting, and we hope shooter will be brought to justice. #Sayfie ⁦⁦@Everytown⁩ ⁦@CityofJax⁩," he said.

