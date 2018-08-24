Kirstie Alley admits she 'still' loves former flame John Travolta

Kirstie Alley talked about her past romances during an episode of “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.” on Thursday, including her relationships with John Travolta and Patrick Swayze.

Alley, 67, revealed to her housemates she loved Travolta and still does. The two starred together in the 1989 comedy “Look Who’s Talking” as well as the sequels “Look Who’s Talking Too” and “Look Who’s Talking Now.”

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley said. “I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

Alley then revealed she developed feelings for Patrick Swayze while they were filming “North and South” in 1985, according to PEOPLE. She said she “would’ve loved to have an affair” with Swayze, but they were both married and she “wouldn’t have gone off” with him.

“I kissed him and I wish I could’ve had an affair but I’m a strong believer in fidelity and he was married,” she said. “When you get on the road and you do a movie, it’s very easy to fall in love with your leading man. Very, very easy.”

Despite her feelings for Swayze, People noted Alley told Howard Stern in 2013 her feelings for Travolta weren’t like any other she had felt before. She said the feelings were mutual, but she was married.