©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Busy Philipps slams body shamer who complains her 'rolls are showing' in workout selfie

Actress Busy Philipps fired back at a body-shaming critic on Instagram Tuesday.

Busy Philipps fired back at an Instagram troll who left a body-shaming comment on her latest workout selfie.

The actress shared a sweaty snap with her 1.1 million followers Tuesday after what she called an "awesome" workout. But shortly after, Philipps' positive attitude was nearly brought down by a critic.

“Ughhhh, you’re [sic] rolls are showing,” a commenter reportedly wrote. The remark appears to have since been deleted.

Tagging the user, Philipps fired back, “I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU'RE. YOUR is POSSESIVE [sic], as in "YOUR rolls are showing." (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.)”

KELLY RIPA BODY-SHAMED FOR 'SEXY' BIKINI PICTURE SNAPPED BY HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

The 39-year-old didn't stop there.

“YOU'RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU'RE CLEARLY AN A-----E BODYSHAMING LOSER. ✌🏼,” she continued.

Other commenters were quick to defend Philipps, including actress Michelle Monaghan.

“Thank you @busyphilipps for a valuable lesson in both basic human decency and proper grammar. YOUR talent knows no bounds.😘,” the “Mission Impossible: Fallout” star wrote.

“@busyphilipps epic response. You look amazing!” another person said.

One supporter said, “@busyphilipps mic drop!!! Boom.”

“@busyphilipps by the way you have zero rolls and are beautiful and would be even with rolls!!” a different person exclaimed.