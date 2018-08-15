Sons of legendary Beatles post selfie, show striking resemblance to fathers

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon, posted a photo on Instagram Monday alongside James McCartney, the son of legendary Beatle Paul McCartney.

Users commented on the striking resemblances they have to their fathers. The photo was posted with the caption, “Peakaboo…”

CBS News reported that Lennon recently posted a picture last week with Dhani, George Harrison’s son. The recent posts had some fans seeking a musical collaboration.

"Now you guys get Dhani and Zack in the new band! Beatles the Next Generation!" one commenter said, according to the report.