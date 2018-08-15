Lena Dunham poses nude to commemorate the 9 month anniversary of her hysterectomy

Another day, another nude Lena Dunham photo.

The "Girls" creator shared three completely nude photos of herself on Instagram Wednesday to commemorate the 9 month anniversary of her hysterectomy.

"I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to," the actress wrote pointing out that she's also celebrating National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Meringue Pie Day.

"My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself," Dunham shared. "The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center."

She then revealed that her friend Paul named her uterus "Judy" explaining that's why she has a tattoo on her rib that reads "Rip Judy."

"Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day," she ended the post.

The 32-year-old explained her decision to have a hysterectomy after "years of complex surgeries measuring in the double digits" as part of her battle with endometriosis in a March 2018 Vogue article.

This is hardly the first time the star has opted to pose nude on social media.

In June 2017, she shared a message about body positivity accompanied by a naked picture of herself. That same month, she shared a naked selfie and simply captioned it, "really did wake up like this."