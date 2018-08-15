Aerosmith to start Las Vegas residency in April 2019

Aerosmith fans who want to see the rock band in Las Vegas next year are in luck: the group has a residency in the works.

“We’re taking Sin City by storm with our Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency, opening April of 2019 at Park Theater at Park MGM!” Joe Perry wrote on Instagram Wednesday when sharing a video.

The band’s frontman, Steven Tyler, also shared the same clip on his own account.

“DIDJA HEAR THE NEWS?” he captioned the post. “CALLING ALL HIGH ROLLERS, SHOWGIRLS AND THRILLSEEKERS, VIVA LAS #AEROSMITH HITS THE STRIP THIS APRIL AT PARK THEATER AT PARK MGM AND DEUCES ARE WILD!!”

Plans for the residency were shared on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday morning, where Perry spoke about the unique aspects of the planned performances.

“We wanna bring a show in there that we really can’t do when we’re on the road on a regular tour,” he explained, according to People. “So we wanna bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we’ve never been able to do before.”

The shows are slated to occur in April, June and July at the same venue where Lady Gaga will launch her residency in December.

The Grammy-winning band, who released its self-titled debut in 1973, has hits like "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," ''Janie's Got a Gun" and "Walk This Way."

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, while Steven Tyler and Joe Perry made it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013. Aerosmith also includes Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.