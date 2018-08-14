Pregnant reality star Lyric McHenry dead at 26, found on sidewalk with drugs: reports

Reality star Lyric McHenry was found dead Tuesday morning in New York City, according to multiple reports. She was 26.

According to the New York Daily News, McHenry, who appeared alongside Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, on the 2016 E! show "EJNYC," was found on a sidewalk in the Bronx at around 5 a.m.

Authorities said that McHenry was found wearing a pajama top and underwear, but no pants, the Daily Mail reported.

Per the Daily News, McHenry, who reportedly was 20 weeks pregnant, was transported to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital where she died.

According to the New York Post, she apparently had drugs on her.



A New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News a 26-year-old woman was found "unconscious and unresponsive" on the sidewalk in the vicinity of Undercliff Avenue and Boscobel Place at approximately 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the location and transported the woman to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD spokesperson. No obvious signs of trauma were observed. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD would not confirm her identity pending notification of next of kin.

McHenry's reported death came just hours after she seemed to be celebrating her birthday. The reality star, who turned 26 on August 6, posted videos to Instagram showing her out at the Frederick Hotel, the SoHo Grand and Dream Downtown in Manhattan.

In her final clip, which she posted around 1 a.m., she was seen sitting next to a male friend as she blew a kiss to the camera.

According to Us Weekly, McHenry, who graduated from Stanford University, was a freelance writer and producer.

She previously appeared and served as a producer on close friend EJ Johnson's reality show, as well as worked as an associate producer and host for Complex Networks. From June 2008 to August 2011, the outlet reported that McHenry worked as a fundraising intern for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.