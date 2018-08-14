Expand / Collapse search
ABC's 'The Middle' spinoff centering on daughter Sue Heck gets green light

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
ABC ordered a spinoff of “The Middle” starring Eden Sher.

ABC has officially given the green light to a spinoff of “The Middle,” which will focus on the show's character Sue Heck.

“The Middle” aired its last episode in May after nine seasons. The show focused on the Heck family, a middle-class family in middle-America and their everyday adventures. The show also starred “Everybody Loves Raymond” alum Patricia Heaton and “Scrubs” star Neil Flynn.

The spinoff would focus on Sue Heck, the middle child played by Eden Sher, and what she endures as a twentysomething after leaving her small hometown of Orson, Ind., and moving to Chicago, The Wrap reported.

“The Middle” creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline are reportedly returning for the spinoff and will write the pilot episode of the yet untitled show.

