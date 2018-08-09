Demi Lovato reportedly cancels 'Tell Me You Love Me' world tour amid stint in rehab

Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming tour just days after entering rehab following a drug overdose.

Lovato, 25, was scheduled to tour shows in Mexico and South America, but it seems her stint in rehab will be lengthier than some anticipated. The singer was reportedly scheduled to perform on September 20 and 22 in Mexico.

"Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming 'Tell Me You Love Me' Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery," a spokesperson for LiveNation told Fox News. "The 6-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting November 14th. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded."

Despite the confirmation from LiveNation, the tour dates and tickets still appear to be available on the star’s website.

Reps for Lovato did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

As previously reported, Lovato checked out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week where she promptly took herself to rehab. The star faced a serious threat to her health after suffering an overdose two weeks prior. Now, the star is seeking help for her addiction issue.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”