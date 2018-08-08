Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber comforted by Hailey Baldwin while crying during bike ride

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
Justin Bieber was photographed looking upset and crying during a bike ride in New York City with his fiancé Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday.

Pop star Justin Bieber was snapped looking upset and crying during a bike ride with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday in New York City.

Bieber, 24, was photographed holding his face in his hands as Baldwin, 21, comforted the singer. Later on, Baldwin was also spotted “in tears” as the couple ate at a restaurant in Tribeca. It was then Bieber’s turn to comfort his fiancée. The “Sorry” singer was seen stroking the model’s face as she teared up.  

It was not immediately clear why the couple became upset during the bike ride on a sunny day in the Big Apple. Later in the day, Baldwin posted a photo of the two on her Instagram story with a caption that read, “My Love.”

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber seemed visibly upset today as he and fiance, Hailey Baldwin rode Citibikes up the West Side of Manhattan. Hailey did her best to comfort Justin, and at one point their heads were touch for so long that it seemed as if the newly engaged couple might have been praying. Whatever it was, it seems to have worked because the pair eventually git back on their bikes and rode away with smiles on their faces. 07 Aug 2018 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA260623_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Hailey Baldwin comforts Justin Bieber on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.  (MEGA Agency )

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged on July 7 while on a trip in the Bahamas. Bieber confirmed the engagement on his Instagram last month calling Baldwin the love of his life.

Baldwin and Bieber rekindled their romance recently after splitting up in 2016. During that time, Bieber was believed to have gotten back with his on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez while Baldwin was romantically linked with singer Shawn Mendes, whom she joined at the Met Gala in May.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.