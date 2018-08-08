Jane Fonda recalls emotional, private moment with her distant dad Henry

Jane Fonda didn’t have an easy relationship with her late dad, famed actor Henry Fonda. But she revealed there was one moment that passed between the two of them that she yearns to ask him about today.

The actress, now 80, dished to Closer Weekly about watching a scene from 1981's “On Golden Pond” with her dad. They both appeared in the film together, and she said during one scene, when she grabbed her father’s arm, she was surprised to notice he teared up. But they didn’t discuss it like she would have hoped.

"I wish he would've said something like, 'I wasn't expecting it. That scene between us really moved me. You really moved me. I felt we were both so present,'" she recently told the magazine. "I wish he were still here to talk about it."

The “Grace and Frankie” star reflected on her father’s death at the age of 77. He died of heart disease and the actress was by his side.

"I've lived four years longer than he did," she said. "That still surprises me."

She told the magazine accepting an Oscar on her dad’s behalf was a moment that stayed with her.

"My father was very, very ill and he could not attend the ceremonies," she explained. "He [asked if I] would receive the Oscar on his behalf and when they called his name... it was probably the happiest moment of my life."

Fonda is reflecting on her life and legacy for the upcoming HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.”

She recently spoke out at the Television Critics Associations Summer Press Tour about her rebellious-nature and being labeled a traitor for her actions during the Vietnam War.

JANE FONDA SPEAKS OUT ABOUT 'HANOI JANE' NICKNAME

The Oscar-winning actress said prior to traveling to Vietnam in 1972, she didn’t see much purpose in her life.

“Prior to me becoming an anti-war activist, I had lived a meaningless life,” she said. “So when I decided to throw in my head in with the anti-war movement everything changed.”

She then detailed her regret over posing on an anti-aircraft gun, which led her to being nicknamed "Hanoi Jane" and many accusing her of treason.

“I am proud I went to Vietnam when I did. I am so sorry that I was thoughtless enough to sit down on that gun at that time and the message that that sends to the guys who were there and their families – it’s just horrible for me to think of that.”

In the trailer for the documentary, she reveals: "I’m very sorry for some of what I did."

She recalled her ill-fated marriages with the likes of Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

“Well, they were... brilliant and they could teach me things and take me farther than I had ever gone. They weren’t boring. I didn’t have very much confidence and I thought that if I was with those kinds of men, I could go places.”

Although her documentary seems like a swan song, her life is far from over. She told reporters she's living her best life right now.

“I try to listen more than I talk,” she said. “I wouldn’t use the word revolution. I’m still changing. I’m only 80, and why be alive if you’re not changing. You may not be able to make your life longer, but you can make it deeper and wider.

“We’re living longer than we have ever before, I’m a late bloomer!”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.