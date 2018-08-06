Pink admitted to hospital for gastric virus following concert cancellation

Feel better, Pink!

The 38-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday night after suffering from dehydration, according to a tweet from Live Nation.

The entertainment company also revealed that the mother of two was treated and discharged, but was readmitted to the hospital on Monday and diagnosed with a gastric virus. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the tweet continued.

Just last week, Pink was forced to cancel her "Beautiful Trauma" concert in Sydney after she announced via Twitter that she wasn't feeling well.

"Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news. Friday’s show will be postponed," she wrote. "I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Pink has battled illness during her tour. Back in March, she had to postpone her show in Montreal, explaining to fans at the time that her "entire family have been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks."

She also fell ill with the flu one day before she sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Luckily, she powered through, delivering a strong, emotional performance.