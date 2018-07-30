Nicole Kidman captures giant tarantula from pool as kids scream in horror: 'Get back, mom!'

Kids screamed in terror as a giant tarantula crawled toward a pool over the weekend — but Nicole Kidman remained calm. After all, the American-Australian actress is no stranger to large critters.

"Get back, mom! Step back!" one of Kidman's children can be heard instructing in the background of a video Kidman posted on Instagram Sunday. It's unclear where the video was taken.

The video, which has garnered more than 280,000 views as of Monday morning, shows the black, hairy spider walking into the pool as Kidman moves closer. Kidman, 51, later gives fans a close-up of the trapped arachnid inside a glass.

"I'm having to take care of this spider. Help," said the smiling "Big Little Lies" star, holding up the glass with the spider inside.

Kidman confirmed on Instagram that the unexpected "house guest" was released "unharmed and healthy."

Hundreds of people congratulated the brave mom for stepping up and saving the spider.

"Full credit Nicole! WOW! #spidermom," one Instagram user commented.

"Braver than I girlfriend!" another exclaimed.

"Oh my GOD!!!! That thing is HUGE!!! And you are unfazed! That’s amazing!" one user wrote.

Kidman has been married to Keith Urban, 50, for 12 years. The couple has two daughters: Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7. Kidman also shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23.

Tarantulas are solitary creatures that hunt large insects, frogs and snakes. Venom in their fangs helps kill their victims instantly, though their bite isn't as dangerous when it comes to humans.

"Though people are often afraid of tarantula bites, the reality is that most have venom with potency comparable to that of a bee," the San Diego Zoo explains in a post online. "And remember, a tarantula would rather hide from you than bite you."