Nicole Kidman on the one thing she and Keith Urban won't do

Nicole Kidman shared her tips on how to have a lasting marriage as she and her husband Keith Urban celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

Kidman told Parade Magazine on Sunday that she and Urban don’t text each other at all – even after their long-lasting marriage. Kidman said they call each other instead.

“We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don’t,” Kidman told Parade. “We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say. We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times.

“And I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, “What does that mean?” and then read it to somebody and go ‘Can you interpret that?’ I don’t want that between my lover and I.”

NICOLE KIDMAN REVEALS HER 'MASSIVE GRIEF' AFTER HAVING A MISCARRIAGE DURING HER MARRIAGE TO TOM CRUISE

"The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text and it just kind of worked for us." - Nicole Kidman

As far as how else to have a long marriage? Kidman said to be open with each other.

“We never tell anybody any advice about their relationship or think that we have a secret. We just approach it with humility and hope and just really love hanging out,” she said. “I mean it’s that simple. We love spending time together. We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other. If there is one person I can hang out with, it’s him and the girls and that’s it.”

Kidman and Urban shared their wedding anniversary on Monday. The two shared sweet Instagram messages about their love.

The two married in 2006 and have two daughters: Sunday Rose 9, and Faith Margaret, 7. Kidman also has two children with ex Tom Cruise.