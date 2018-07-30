Expand / Collapse search
Loretta Lynn, Crystal Gayle's brother Herman Webb dead at 83

Associated Press
Herman Webb, brother of country music star Loretta Lynn, sits on the porch of the home they grew up in at Butcher Hollow, outside Van Lear, Ky., on Oct. 3, 2002.

The brother of country singers Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle has died at a Kentucky hospital.

Phelps-Son Funeral Home Inc. said Herman Webb died Saturday at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland. He was 83.

Gayle posted a tribute to her brother on Facebook, saying he died surrounded by his children and will be missed.

Webb had lived in Van Lear and was known for being the curator of the Butcher Hollow homestead, where the siblings grew up. The cabin was made famous in Lynn's song "Coal Miner's Daughter," and Webb gave tours to the thousands of fans who visited each year.