Netflix show 'Maniac' starring Jonah Hill, Emma Stone coming out in September, company says

Hollywood stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone have teamed up for a Netflix show coming out this fall.

A teaser clip for the program, called “Maniac,” came out Sunday; it will be available on Sept. 21.

Netflix has offered some details in the lead-up to the show’s release.

On its website, the streaming company describes Hill’s and Stone’s characters as “two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.”

Hill’s character Owen is diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman named Annie that’s “fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister.”

Both people sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure “anything about the mind,” according to the release.

“Things do not go as planned,” Netflix says of the show.

Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting.

Holland called the program a “thought-provoking, fever dream of a show.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the soon-to-be released limited series.

Back in April, Vulture reported the show is adapted from a Norwegian program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.