Netflix focused on building faith and family-based shows, exec says

Netflix is hoping to bring faith and family-based shows to its subscribers.

“It’s a very important audience to us,” Vice President of Original Series, Cindy Holland, told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

“It represents a significant percentage of the population not only here in the U.S., but around the world,” Holland continued, adding that she “grew up in a place that was very much steeped in those traditions.”

“I want to make some great programming for my cousins and their families too,” she said. “So it is something that we are focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming.”

When pressed about what kind of programming viewers can expect from the streaming giant, Holland said that there was “nothing” she could “talk about today.”

Per Variety, according to Chief Financial Officer, David Wells, Netflix was aiming to have about 700 original TV shows in its portfolio for 2018.

“Let’s continue to add content — it’s working, it’s driving growth,” Wells said about the company’s growth strategy during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in February.