CBS honcho Les Moonves will be accused of sexual misconduct in latest Ronan Farrow bombshell, report says

CBS Chairman and CEO Les Moonves will be accused of “unwanted kissing and touching” in Ronan Farrow’s latest #MeToo bombshell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sources with knowledge of the article say it delves into the broader culture at CBS and will publish later today on the magazine’s website,” the entertainment outlet reported on Friday.

Farrow's account in The New Yorker reportedly includes allegations against Moonves, 68, detailing recent claims in addition to incidents that occurred “more than 20 years ago.”

CBS told THR that “all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously” and issued the following statement: "The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

The company's stock took a dip following the publication of the Hollywood Reporter's story.

CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for additional comment.

The New Yorker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Farrow’s reporting on disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein helped launch the #MeToo movement last year.