Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Paul McCartney returns to Abbey Road years after original Beatles' record

Elizabeth Zwirz
By | Fox News
Former Beatle Paul McCartney paid a visit to his old stomping grounds this week, returning to the famed Abbey Road.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney paid a visit to his old stomping grounds this week, returning to the famed Abbey Road.  (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Former Beatle Paul McCartney paid a visit to his old stomping grounds this week, returning to the famed Abbey Road.

In a video posted Monday, McCartney was caught making a solo strut across the road, in an apparent hat-tip to the iconic band's 1969 record, E! News reported.

JAMES CORDEN TEARS UP DURING PAUL MCCARTNEY’S LIVERPOOL ‘CARPOOL KARAOKE’ VISIT

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

The moment was posted to McCartney’s Instagram page. Mary McCartney, who is the singer-songwriter’s daughter, shared a second take of the video with the caption, “Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road.”

Why did the Beatle cross the Abbey Road 🚶🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Mary McCartney (@maryamccartney) on

PAUL MCCARTNEY REVEALS KANYE WEST ‘SPENT A LOT OF TIME LOOKING AT PICTURES OF KIM [KARDASHIAN]’ WHILE WRITING

In Monday's video, McCartney strayed from donning the same dark suit he wore in the original photo.  (Iain Macmillan)

Aside from being by himself, McCartney donned a totally different attire from the nearly 50-year-old album cover. This time around, the rocker sported a white-collared shirt, maroon pants and sandals with a blazer draped over his shoulder instead of the classic dark suit and bare feet.

In the original, McCartney was also accompanied by fellow Beatles’ Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison.