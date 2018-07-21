Tom Brady wishes wife Gisele Bundchen happy birthday with sexy PDA photos

Happy birthday, Gisele Bündchen!

The stunning supermodel turned 38 on Friday, and received the sweetest note from her husband, Tom Brady. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a steamy PDA pic of himself kissing his bikini-clad wife while she wraps her arms around his bare shoulders and he tightly holds onto her.

"Happy Birthday! What a great year it has been! We love you so much! Let me count the ways...," the 40-year-old NFL superstar wrote on Instagram alongside the snap. Bündchen replied to the post, writing, "Te amo."

Brady also posted an even sexier photo on his Instagram Story of the birthday girl wearing a black string bikini while taking a dip in the ocean.

The Brazilian beauty later took to her Instagram Story to share that she had mistakenly received the wrong birthday cake.

"Sorry Alberto! I think we got your cake. The question is, who got ours?" she wrote alongside a photo of a chocolate cake that had "Happy Birthday Alberto" written on it.

The couple and their kids have been vacationing in Costa Rica this week. The lovebirds were spotted on Tuesday sharing some kisses while hitting the beach.

