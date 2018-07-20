Roseanne Barr screams about Valerie Jarrett in bizarre YouTube video about scandal

Roseanne Barr appeared extremely frustrated when asked about Valerie Jarrett in a bizarre new video posted to the comedian's YouTube channel.



The former "Roseanne" star shared a video of herself look disheveled, smoking a cigarette and becoming increasingly upset while being interviewed by someone off-camera.

"I'm trying to talk about Iran!" Barr said in the video. "I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!"

"I know," the interviewer replied. "You've told me this 300 times."

"That's what my tweet was about!" screamed Barr.

"I know," the interviewer said. "You've explained this literally 300 times."

"I thought the bitch was white!" Barr yelled at the top of her lungs. "God dammit! I thought the bitch was white! F--k!"

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language

The 65-year-old offered no explanation for the video but in a tweet from July 12 she said she wanted to "speak directly" to her fans and "cut out any middlemen who use for clickbait/ad revenue while seeking to divide rather than unite." She also said she would film an interview with herself after canceling a TV interview calling the media "distrustful."

She provided an email address to contact her and said she "will post answers to my YouTube channel next week."

Barr's tweet in May about Jarrett lead ABC to cancel her hit sitcom "Roseanne." Barr sent a racially charged tweet saying Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, is like the "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby."

She later apologized to Jarrett and blamed the insensitive tweet on Ambien.

In late June, Barr told Rabbi Shmuley Boteach her tweets "didn’t mean what they think I meant."

"But I have to face that it hurt people. When you hurt people even unwillingly there’s no excuse. I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses. But I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did no mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance," she said.

"I’ve lost everything," Barr added. "And I regretted it before I lost everything."

ABC announced last month a "Roseanne" spinoff about the Conner family will air in the fall sans Barr.