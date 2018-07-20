Expand / Collapse search
Lena Dunham deletes tweets about 'letting rescue pets kiss your mouth'

Lena Dunham deletes a series of tweets about french kissing animals on Twitter.

Former "Girls" star and creator, Lena Dunham, shared some peculiar advice about french kissing animals on Twitter earlier in the week but has since deleted the tweet. 

According to The Wrap, on Tuesday, Dunham tweeted to her nearly 5 million followers, "never trust anyone who doesn’t regularly french kiss animals.”

But the animal-loving tweet didn't live long in the Twittersphere. The star quickly deleted her post and followed up with another tweet which read, “TO BE CLEAR this is about letting rescue pets kiss your mouth,” she wrote in a separate tweet that also deleted.  “Oh jeez is it only Tuesday?”

Dunham, who is has made herself known as a Hollywood feminist, makes herself out to be a staunch animal lover in her since-deleted tweets, but back in 2017, the star gave up her rescue dog, Lamby, after four years. 

The star posted about giving up Lamby in a lengthy post last June and said, “After four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles." 

Dunham told fans with the dog had suffered from "terrible abuse as a pup," which made it difficult for him to live in a "typical home environment." 

A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.

According to The Wrap, the star adopted the dog from a shelter in Brooklyn and when the star announced why she was giving the dog away, the shelter desputed her claim about Lamby's condition. 

A spokesperson for BARC Shelter in Brooklyn told Yahoo in July of last year, “We checked the records for Lamby, he was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog.’"

The spokesperson went on to say that he was there on the several occasions that Dunham went to visit her pup in the shelter prior to adopting him and said "We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs.”

Dunham responded to the shelter's comments in a long Instagram post where she defended her decision to give up the dog and said, "While I'm sorry to have disappointed [the shelter], I can't apologize."