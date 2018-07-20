Honey Boo Boo joins 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' cast: report

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum Alana Thompson will reportedly compete on “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."

Thompson, 12, who’s known by her nickname “Honey Boo Boo,” will reportedly join “Black-ish” star Miles Brown on the competitive dancing show, Us Weekly reported.

Thompson currently stars on “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on WE tv. TLC canceled “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” in 2014 after a story surface claiming June Shannon “Mama June” was dating a convicted child molester. Thompson got her start in reality television after appearing in TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras.”

“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” is a spinoff the competition program which features celebrities paired with pro dancers as they learn dance routines and competing for the show's Mirror Ball trophy.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for the "Juniors" edition and the network did not immediately comment on the show’s casting.