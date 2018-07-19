Paris Jackson poses topless for new shoe campaign

Paris Jackson has turned heads yet again in a new fashion campaign where the 20-year-old model poses topless.

The daughter of Michael Jackson has recently collaborated with RE/DONE and G.H. Bass & Co and their new twist on the Weejuns penny loafers. Jackson, who serves as the face of the updated brand, models the new penny loafers, but not on her feet.

In a few of the ads, Jackson poses topless with just the Weejuns penny loafers covering her chest. The model flaunts her tiny figure and her more than 50 tattoos in the bold ads.

But the young star is no stranger to posing topless. Back in October, the model shared a photo of herself sans a top and just Calvin Klein underwear. In the risque Instagram photo, Jackson said, “Comfortable in my rolls. f— wit me."

Jackson is often known to share topless photos, showing off her iconic tats on her Instagram stories as well as on her Instagram page. The star stated in another topless photo from 2017 that "being naked is part of what makes us human."

Through social media and other modeling campaigns, Jackson's tattoos have become a trademark for the model/actress, but on Wednesday, a very different looking Jackson was spotted with no tattoos in sight.

Paparazzi snapped the 20-year-old in Los Angeles with her famous tattoos covered up. According to People, the model was on set for a photoshoot where she donned an off-the-shoulder, red velvet dress that featured a thigh-high split and none of her iconic body art was on display.

But the star does covers up some of tattoos in a few other RE/DONE + Weejuns ads which feature Jackson modeling the shoes on her feet while clothed amid a beach setting.