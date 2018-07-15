Lena Dunham shares topless hospital selfie to celebrate progress in her battle with endometriosis

Lena Dunham shared a topless selfie of herself in a hospital gown to showcase progress in her battle with endometriosis and highlight how far she’s come in just one year.

The star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself that is presumably from one year ago when she says she was regularly suffering from the chronic illness that causes women to grow tissue that normally grows inside the uterus to grow outside of it.

“This time last year I lived my life appointment to appointment. This time last year I took hospital gown selfies like they were the norm. This time last year I’d lost hope in my body every being reliable again. A lot has conspired to make this summer very different, and I am truly pulsing with gratitude. But also, if I were on Tinder this would be my pic,” the star wrote over a photo of herself covered by just a hospital gown.

The star previously revealed that she underwent a total hysterectomy after battling the condition with years of complex surgeries. The star has been on a bit of a health and wellness kick having recently shared a side-by-side snap of herself celebrating a 24-pound weight gain

"On the left: 138 pounds, complimented all day and propositioned by men and on the cover of a tabloid about diets that work," Dunham, 32, wrote in an Instagram caption. "On the right: 162 pounds, happy joyous & free, complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter, subsisting on a steady flow of fun/healthy snacks and apps and entrees, strong from lifting dogs and spirits."