'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines shares close-up photo of 3-week-old son Crew: 'My heart is full'

Like any proud father, "Fixer Upper" star Chip Gaines is more than happy to gush about his children, most recently his newborn son Crew.

Gaines shared a close-up picture of Crew on Instagram Friday. In the adorable photo, Crew is seen napping in his dad's arms.

"My heart is full..." Gaines captioned the photo, which has accumulated 545,000 likes as of Friday evening. Thousands of people commented on the picture, congratulating Gaines and his wife, Joanna, on the arrival of the "precious" infant.

"So amazing so much love in such a small package!" one Instagram user commented.

"What a handsome little guy Chip & Joanna," another said.

"Congratulations! He’s a sweetheart!" one user added.

Some people couldn't help but compare him to his other family members — mainly the Gaines' oldest son, Drake, 13.

"You can already see the resemblance to Drake!" one social media user exclaimed.

"He looks like your oldest son!" another echoed.

"He looks like Drake for sure," one person agreed.

However, at least one person argued he looks more like his dad.

"Your twin!! Congrats and enjoy," one Instagram user wrote.

The famous HGTV stars announced the birth of their fifth child — joining siblings Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — on June 23.

Gaines took to Twitter to celebrate the happy news, writing, "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief"

The parents admitted it was going to be difficult adjusting to a newborn schedule.

“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand new,” Joanna told People in May. “I tell Chip that I feel 25, and in my mind there’s something about it that gives me an extra kick in my step."