'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome baby No. 5

And then there were five!

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced the birth of their fifth child.

The famous HGTV couple have welcome another baby boy into the family.

Chris Gaines took to Twitter to celebrate the news and said, "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief"

After revealing that they were expecting their fifth child back in January, the couple revealed the sex of their baby via social media in March.

The reality duo shared a video on Twitter that featured a little boy named Gage, who helped the couple announce the news that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Gaines wrote.

The couple met their Twitter pal Gage while at the Tim Tebow Foundation golf weekend. In the video, Gaines asks Gage to help him think of a name for his new son.

"We’re just about to have another little baby because Uncle Chip lost his mind … I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asked Gage while on the golf field at the Tebow Foundation event. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ’You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

The newborn joins his siblings, Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.