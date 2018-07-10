Michael Rapaport slammed for crude joke about Thai soccer team that was trapped in cave

Comedian Michael Rapaport was slammed on social media for a joke he made about the Thai soccer team that was trapped inside a cave for more than two weeks.

The “Atypical” star, podcaster and Fox Sports reporter tweeted on Monday: “I haven’t seen someone try to get a Thai boy out of a hole this frantically since I walked in on Kevin Spacey in the men’s room at Chuckie Cheese.” The comedian attributed the quote to an “Anonymous Comedian 7/9/2018.”

The joke was an apparent hit on “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey and the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have surfaced over the last year. Spacey was fired from “House of Cards” and was replaced in the Ridley Scott movie “All the Money in the World” by actor Christopher Plummer.

Some social media users slammed the comedian for his joke.

“That’s the kind of tweet you get from a D-list actor trying to stay relevant,” one person tweeted.

“Maybe Rapaport envious of REAL heroes? What’s tougher, telling someone, ‘that’s the effing wrong door,’ or dive into dark treacherous caves? Tough one,” another person wrote.

“Bad…just bad taste,” a social media user tweeted.

“We aren’t laughing in Thailand. Jerk,” another person tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Thai Navy SEALS announced all 12 boys from the team and the team’s coach were rescued from the cave.