Katharine McPhee defends engagement to David Foster: 'Y'all should be worrying more about registering to vote'

Katharine McPhee has a message for the haters criticizing her engagement to David Foster, who is 34 years her senior: Worry about voting and the midterm elections instead.

McPhee, 34, defended her fiancé in a tweet on Friday saying, “Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marry me.”

“Thank you for coming to my TED talk,” she added to the tweet.

The “Waitress” star announced this week that she and the music mogul got engaged while on a romantic trip to Capri, Italy.

KATHARINE MCPHEE REVEALS HOW DAVID FOSTER PROPOSED: ‘HE DID IT AT THE TOP OF THIS MOUNTAIN’

“He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri. Totally dark, only stars. Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff. He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me,” McPhee said.

Following the news of their engagement, it was revealed Foster had attended McPhee’s wedding to her first husband, Nick Cokas, in 2008 and even played piano as the singer performed Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole’s hit song “Unforgettable.”

Foster and McPhee were rumored to be dating in May 2017 after being spotted at dinner in Malibu. Later, the two confirmed they were a couple that month when they appeared at the Met Gala together. The couple became friends after meeting on “American Idol” in 2006.

🎼Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

This will be Foster’s fifth marriage. He was most recently married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid before announcing their divorce in 2015. This will be McPhee’s second marriage.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.