Sofia Vergara shares bikini photo from the '90s

Sofia Vergara is throwing it back to the '90s.

On Thursday, the "Modern Family" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a two-piece to celebrate National Bikini Day.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!! #tbt #the90s #2018," the 45-year-old captioned the snap, which featured the actress modeling a yellow swimsuit.

Vergara also shared a hilarious present-day picture of her pup wearing a polka dot bikini.

This isn't the first time Vergara has posted a flashback photo. Last year, the star shared a snap of herself from the '80s.

"#tbt ahhhh the '80s #barranquilla," Vergara, who was seen sporting blonde hair and huge earrings, captioned the picture shouting out her home city in northern Colombia.

In a separate post, Vergara shared another throwback picture of herself sitting with her son Manolo.

The actress, who rocked a one-shoulder camouflage top for the photo, welcomed her now 25-year-old son with first husband, Joe Gonzalez.